The Mumbai-based J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd bagged an order to construct the 3.2 km elevated corridor from Teynampet to Saidapet on the busy Anna Salai - one of Chennai’s main arterial roads.

The company won the ₹582-crore worth order from the Tamil Nadu government to construct a four-lane elevated corridor on the Grand Southern Trunk Road. The project will be taken up in Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode and completed in 24 months, according to a notification filed by the company to BSE.

In April, the State Highways Minister EV Velu announced in the Legislative Assembly that an elevated corridor would be constructed to help reduce congestion on the road, which was being used by over two lakh motorists on a daily basis.

The corridor would allow motorists to cross junctions at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Road, and Todd Hunter Nagar–Jones Road.

The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has also given its approval for the project.

The company’s stock surged 9.96 per cent to close at ₹484.45 on the BSE after the announcement of the order.