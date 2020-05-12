Jack Daniel’s India launches tip jar crowdfunding initiative to support food & beverage industry

To aid and support the food and beverage (F&B) industry, Jack Daniel’s has launched an online crowdfunding tip-jar initiative, aimed at raising money for bartenders and wait staff community.

With every virtual tip that is contributed, Jack Daniel’s will provide financial support to build back this community, which has been severely affected due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, it said in a statement.

The brand has partnered with the Indian Flair Bartenders Association (IFBA), a Government registered non-profit organisation, which is an umbrella association for the bartending community.

IFBA will collect money by providing a crowdfunding platform to people willing to help and will then distribute the amount collected to the intended recipients, ensuring the money raised reaches the impacted people directly.

“IFBA India is committed to support individuals and families of hospitality professionals at this critical time in our country. As a non-profit organisation, it was our duty to bridge the gap between them and our donors,” IFBA President Rohan Carvalho said.

This initiative is live now and will run till May 31. Jack Daniel’s will promote the initiative by working with people from the industry to create awareness around the initiative and take it to a wider set of people for raising a significant amount.