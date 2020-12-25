Jagan lays foundation for Intelligent SEZ unit in Kadapa

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a ₹70-crore footwear manufacturing facility by Intelligent SEZ Development Limited at the Industrial Development Park in in YSR Kadapa district.
According to a statement from AP Economic Development Board, Intelligent SEZ Development is establishing the unit with a capacity to make 2.4 million pairs of footwear per annum. It has the potential to generate over 2,000 jobs.
This factory would be in addition to the proposed ₹700 crore facility in Inagaluru village, Srikaalahasti mandal in Chittoor district, which will employ about 10,000 people with a production capacity of 24 million pairs per annum.
Intelligent SEZ is an exclusive supplier to global footwear brand Adidas and has presence in various locations along with its associate partner Apache Investment Holding Pvt Ltd in India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China.
At the launch, Ben Wang, Director General Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, Chennai said, India is still a favourable destination for Taiwan businessmen despite the violence at a Taiwan-based company’s unit in Karnataka recently.
Wang praised the expansion of Apache Footwear as a timely message reassuring the continued growth of the Taiwan-India economic relations. Wang invited the Chief Minister to visit Taiwan next year to promote investments to the State.
The Apache SEZ Industrial Park in Tada employs 11,000 people directly and has an annual production of 18 million pairs.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
Glimpses of festivities from a remote village
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...