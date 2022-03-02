Jaguar Land Rover halts vehicle deliveries to Russia

Tata Motors-owned British luxury automotive brands Jaguar and Land Rover have halted vehicle deliveries to Russia. The carmaker blamed ‘trading challenges’ that has emerged from the current global situation for halting of supplies to the east European country.

The current global context presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base, JLR said in a statement.

JLR’s decision to pause sales in Russia comes days after Daimler Truck AG announced the suspension of its business activities in that country. French carmaker Renault has also suspended production in Russia for a nearly a week. Swedish car brand Volvo also said it was halting car supplies to Russia.

The UK government on Monday announced further sanctions on Russia which included export ban to Russia from ‘critical sectors’ in order to force Kremlin to halt its military operations in Ukraine.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Member of Parliament and UK Business and Energy Secretary tweeted, “I welcome Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to pause the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market.”

“There is now a rapidly growing number of companies and governments joining the whole international community in isolating Russia, both diplomatically and financially,” Kwarteng added.

Russia is a medium sized market for JLR globally. In 2021 the two brands collectively sold 6,909 units in Russia including 6,388 units of Land Rover. On a monthly basis, Russia sells one-third the volumes clocked by JLR in its largest market China. Russia is a bigger market for JLR than India.

JLR does not have any manufacturing locations in Russia and Ukraine.