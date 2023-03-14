Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will partner with Tata Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial strategy.

The company said the first phase will include UK core production facilities with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations.

Tata Technologies will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform the company’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance, and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

“The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives. It also demonstrates the power of being part of the Tata Group to help us to achieve targets for our supply chain and wider industrial operations,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, JLR.

Tata Technologies will implement cloud-based ERP software solutions that will revolutionise operations for employees and suppliers, delivering advanced interfaces, increased efficiency, and enhanced collaboration, the company said.

“The ERP transformation collaboration with JLR is another milestone in a nearly two-decade relationship with Tata Technologies. The trust awarded by JLR reaffirms our long-standing expertise in automotive engineering and digital solution offerings. We believe this collaboration will help JLR to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies,” said Warren Harris, MD and CEO, Tata Technologies.