Jai Kisan raises ₹30 crore in Pre-Series A funding from Arkam Ventures

Over the past six months, Jai Kisan has disbursed over ₹50 crore in loans of top tier credit quality to a diverse set of 5,500 borrowers from various income groups across 10 States.

Founded by Arjun Ahluwalia and Adriel Maniego, Jai Kisan is building a rural fintech full-stack platform to cater to the financial needs of customers in rural emerging markets.

The company plans to utilise the investment for strategic recruitment and process management. Additionally, Jai Kisan will deploy the funding to further enhance its tech platform and product development.

“Jai Kisan is charting a new course in agri and rural digital lending. Even in a Covid scenario, it has delivered stellar growth. NABVENTURES will continue to back such tech-driven agri/rural start-ups that are at the forefront of agri/rural transformation in India,” Rajesh Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of NABVENTURES, said.

This is the maiden investment by NABVENTURES Fund I, the investment arm of Nabard, in Jai Kisan, the company said in a statement.

The fresh round of fund-raising also saw participation from existing investors such as Blume, Prophetic Ventures and Better Capital. A number of prominent leaders in finance and agri, including an affiliate of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), Rajiv Sahney (New Vernon Capital) and Sanjay Mariwala (Omniactive) also participated in the round.

