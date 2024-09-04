Jakson Engineers (JEL), part of the Jakson Group, said on Wednesday it plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore to set up a 2,500 megawatt (MW) solar cell manufacturing facility across two phases.

It is simultaneously expanding its existing solar module manufacturing facility to 2,000 MW.

The first phase of the solar cell plant is set to be commissioned within 15 months. The module plant’s expansion is expected within six months, creating 1,200 new jobs, JEL said.

By ramping up its manufacturing capabilities, Jakson aims to better serve its growing customer base and contribute meaningfully to the global shift towards renewable energy, it added.

JEL aims to become a 5,000 MW integrated solar wafer, cell and module manufacturer.

“This expansion is a testament to our vision and the increasing demand for our high-quality solar products. By strengthening our backward integration capabilities, we’re not only ensuring a more robust supply chain but also positioning ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers,” Jakson Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sundeep Gupta said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit