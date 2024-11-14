Jakson Green said on Thursday that it has achieved a historic milestone in collaboration with NTPC of successfully synthesizing methanol from captured carbon dioxide.

This ground-breaking project is located at NTPC’s Vindhyachal thermal power plant (TPP) in Madhya Pradesh.

Conceived and conceptualised by NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance), the R&D arm of State-run NTPC, this innovative plant captures CO2 directly from the flue gas emissions and converts it into methanol, a versatile and cleaner fuel which can be further used for applications like power generation and transportation.

Jakson Green CEO and Managing Director Bikesh Ogra said, “This project is particularly special for us, as it marks the first instance of producing methanol from captured carbon, and it will also stand as the inaugural commissioned project in the Indian green molecule space”.

This project sets a new standard for the global energy industry, showcasing the transformative power of carbon capture and utilisation .

Jakson Green is at the forefront of new energy solutions, executing six marquee Power-to-X projects, including two more projects for NTPC: India’s first green hydrogen refuelling station for urban mobility and the world’s first CO2-to-4G ethanol plant. The company remains committed to collaborating with NTPC on their various pioneering initiatives that will shape a sustainable future.

