Jakson Green has won a project from state-run NTPC to set up a methanol synthesis facility at its Vindhyachal thermal power plant (TPP) in Madhya Pradesh. The methanol synthesis plant will be a part of NTPC’s Vindhyachal TPP with a production capacity of 10 tonnes per day (TPD).

Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes including power generation and transportation, Jakson Green said in a statement.

The Methanol production unit is being designed to convert 20 TPD CO2 to 10 TPD methanol through a catalytic hydrogenation process, utilising CO2 from thermal plant flue gas through a carbon capture unit and green hydrogen produced by electrolysis, the company, part of the Jakson Group, added.

Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of the project on a turnkey basis, in partnership with NTPC and their leading Japanese technology provider for the methanol synthesis process.

The company will establish the plant on a fast-track basis and is confident that the project’s success will pave the way for more such projects in the coming future.

Jakson Green’s CEO and Managing Director Bikesh Ogra said, “We believe that methanol production is a key element in India’s transition to a low-carbon economy, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the movement.”

India envisions the creation of a methanol economy, which will help reduce carbon emissions and promote a sustainable environment. It will reduce India’s dependence on oil imports and simultaneously curb the pollution from the electricity sector.

Further, it will help India meet its Paris Climate Change Agreement obligation to reduce carbon emissions by 33-35 per cent by 2030.

Solar manufacturing

Earlier this month, Jakson Group announced it inked an agreement with Jinchen Corp, a turnkey supplier of advanced solar module manufacturing equipment and technology in China.

The association is a step forward in Jakson Group’s targets to expand its solar PV manufacturing capacities further in India by up to 3 gigawatts (GW) annually and will strengthen its plans to cater to international markets.

This overall manufacturing capability of 3 GW will be achieved in a phased-wise manner over the next few years, with this upcoming phase expected to be completed with the installation of an additional 600 MW towards the middle of 2023, in collaboration with Jinchen Corp.

The agreement with Jinchen Corp will augment Jakson Group’s existing 500 megawatts (MW) facility at Greater Noida and will take the total module manufacturing capacity to 1.1 GW. This new fully-automated line will be equipped to produce the latest P type, N type, and G-12 modules in both mono-facial and bi-facial variants.

Last October, Jakson Green signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Rajasthan government to invest about ₹22,400 crore in the State to set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in phases.