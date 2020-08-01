James Murdoch steps down from News Corp board over editorial differences

Is immune boosting a myth or reality?
James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Ruper Murdoch has tendered his resignation from the News Corp board, the company said in its regulatory filings on Friday.
“On July 31, 2020, News Corporation (the “Company”) received a letter from James R. Murdoch tendering his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Murdoch informed the Company that his resignation was due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” News Corp said in its filings.
“My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” Murdoch wrote in his letter of resignation as attached with the filings.
The Murdoch family are shareholders in both Fox Corp. and News Corp.
News Corp owns Dow Jones, the owner of the Wall Street Journal. It owns an array of publications across the US, UK and Australia including the Times, the Sunday Times, the Sun newspapers, the New York Post, the Australian, the Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun and The Courier-Mail.
James Murdoch has been stepping away from a lot of his roles at the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported. He had left his role as the chief executive of 21st Century Fox after substantial parts of the company’s entertainment division were sold to Walt Disney Co.
He had also been odds with the family-owned publications’ coverage of certain news including the Australian wildfires. Earlier this year, Murdoch and his wife Kathryn had expressed their frustration with the coverage of climate change and its role in the devastating wildfires in Australia by News Corp and Fox, BBC reported.
In 2017, he had donated $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League and had condemned certain comments made by the US President Donald Trump after a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va, WSJ reported.
“We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, chief executive and executive chairman of Fox and co-chairman of News ’s board, said in a statement as quoted by the report.
Rupert Murdoch will remain the chairman of Fox Corp and the executive chairman of News Corp.
The News Corp board, following the resignation will now be reduced to 10 seats from 11 as per the company’s filing.
