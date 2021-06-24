‘Jamnagar will be the cradle of our new energy biz’

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Reliance Industries Ltd said it will invest ₹75,000 crore by 2024 to build a green energy giga complex in Jamnagar in a three-pronged plan, aiming to be amongst the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world.
“Jamnagar was the cradle of our old energy business. Jamnagar will also be the cradle of our new energy business,” Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 44 th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company on Thursday.
The first part of the plan is to build four giga factories that will manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components of the new energy ecosystem. This will include an integrated solar photovoltaic module factory, an advanced energy storage battery factory, an electrolyser factory for producing green hydrogen and a fuel cell factory for converting hydrogen into motive and stationary power with an investment of over ₹60,000 crore.
Reliance will set up at least 100 GW of solar energy by 2030. A significant part of this will come from rooftop solar and decentralised solar installations in villages.
The second part of the plan seeks to provide infrastructure and utilities to manufacture ancillary material and equipment needed to support the giga factories to ensure all critical materials are available on time.
“We will invest an additional ₹15,000 crore in value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries. Thus, our overall initial investment from our own internal resources in the new energy business will be ₹75,000 (over $10 billion) crore in three years,” Ambani added.
Reliance will also support independent manufacturers with right capabilities to be part of the nationwide eco-system.
The third part of the plan involves re-purposing the firm’s engineering, project management and construction capabilities, combined with physical and digital technologies to offer renewable energy solutions. Reliance will build two new dedicated units — a renewable energy project management and construction division and a renewable energy project finance division — to further strengthen the ecosystem.
The renewable energy project finance division will provide finance solutions to the stakeholders by enabling a platform to source long-term global capital for these investments at the most attractive terms. “I envision a future when our country will be transformed from a large importer of fossil energy to a large exporter of clean solar energy solutions,” Ambani said.
Reliance will also invest in India’s first carbon fibre plant for supporting hydrogen and solar ecosystems as part of a vision for new materials and green chemicals.
It will commercialise with global partners the Multi-zone Catalytic Cracking (MCC) technology to optimise the fossil fuel transition to sustainable chemical and material building blocks.
“Thus, we will transform our legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business, that will provide growing returns over several decades. And, we will do this by repurposing our existing assets to extend their economic life and earning capacity. In doing so, we will have no legacy asset write-downs in the coming years,” Ambani added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...