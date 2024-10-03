The country has 13,822 Jan Aushadi Kendras (generic medicine shops) which recorded ₹200 crore in sales in September, reflecting a 42 per cent increase year-on-year. Sales from these generic medicine shops — set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana — were ₹141 crore in the same period last year (September 2023).

“This surge in sales reflects the programme’s success in providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to the masses. As of September, there has been a total annual growth of 31.20 per cent, as the sales target of ₹913.30 crore has already been met,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 10 lakh people purchase medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras on a daily basis.

Over the last 10 years, these generic medicine shops have recorded sales of around ₹61,000 crore, which resulted in estimated savings of ₹30,000 crore for citizens when compared to branded medicines.

Under the scheme, a medicine is priced based on the principle of a maximum of 50 per cent of the average price of the top three branded medicines. The prices of Jan Aushadhi Medicines, surgical devices and nutraceutical products are at least 50 per cent lower; in some cases, they are reduced by 80-90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines.