Japanese consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace platform Mercari Inc. launched its first office in India, a Global Centre of Excellence (GCoE) in Bengaluru, and will double its existing headcount by CY2024 as it expands its presence in the country. Currently, it has a team size of 40 people.

The GCoE marks the company’s formal opening of its office, which has been in the country since last August, when it set up a CoE. According to the company, the CoE has been instrumental in supporting the operations in Japan.

“The inauguration of our new office underscores our commitment to nurturing innovation and technical expertise on a global scale. With our growing team of professionals, we are positioned to drive technological breakthroughs and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers worldwide,” said Ken Wakasa, VP and Group CTO, Mercari Inc.

The Indian team works with the Japanese development team, and the Centre has specialised teams focusing on backend, mobile development, infrastructure, and more. Additionally, it will add people with a focus on backend, mobile development, infrastructure, and more to fortify the company’s engineering workforce, the company said.

“Over the past year, our team of highly skilled tech talents has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and enabling our growth,” said Vish Magapu, the Senior Director and Site Lead of Mercari India. “Our objective is to establish us as a global tech powerhouse by leveraging the potential that India’s diverse talent pool offers.”

Mercari claims to have over 22 million active users in Japan, and aims to build an ecosystem where value circulates while developing financial and crypto services based on an e-commerce-type platform.

