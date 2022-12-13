Daifuku Co., an Osaka (Japan)-based company that provides automated material handling technology and solutions, will set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana with an investment of ₹450 crore.

The facility will produce intra-logistics equipment such as automated storage and retrieval systems, sorting transfer vehicles, conveyors, and sorters.

First phase of expansion

“The first phase of expansion envisages an investment of ₹200 crore. We expect it to be ready in the next 18 months,” a statement said here on Tuesday.

“This investment will not only help us in expecting our localisation plans but will also accelerate our product development pipeline in India,” Srinivas Garimella, Managing Director of Daifuku’s Indian Subsidiary, Vega Conveyors & Automation Pvt Ltd, said.

