Japanese printer maker Brother, is aiming for a market share of 35 per cent in the mono laser segment of printers in the next three years, from 15 per cent right now, a top executive said on Thursday.

The company is also looking at expanding its dealer partners to 10,000 from 5,000 right now, Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India, told reporters here in New Delhi on the sidelines of the launch of a range of Mono and colour printers on Thursday.

Printer biz

“Our market share from mono lasers is around 15 per cent right now and we have an aim to take it up to 35 per cent in the next three years... we will reach at least up to 10,000 dealer partners from currently around 5,000. We are already expanding in e-Commerce platforms also and currently generating around 17 per cent of our total sales from there,” Nigam said.

However, the company said, it will continue importing these printers from Brother’s factories in Vietnam and the Philippines, like most of the companies who are selling through similar routes in the printers industry in India.

He also said that the printer business in India grew from around one per cent in 2007 to 19 per cent in 2023. Value wise, its business grew from nine per cent in 2020-21 to 41 per cent in 2021-22, but again went down to 35 per cent in 2022-23. However, the company expects better growth in the current year and beyond.

Go-to-market

The company launched 17 models of the new printers priced between ₹15,290 and ₹69,000 and said, these would be a cost-effective printing solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs) who are looking for high-volume, good-quality printing.

“Its cost-saving toner box technology reduces printing costs to 33 paise per page, making it the perfect printing partner. The series has four multifunction printers and two single function printers. The Monochrome and Colour LED series also improves workflow by offering features like security function, wireless connectivity and mobile printing,” Nigam added.

