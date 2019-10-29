Japan’s DMG Mori, LMW tie up to increase machinery production

DMG Mori of Japan has decided to restart the joint collaboration with Coimbatore-based machinery manufacturing major Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) for the manufacture of CMX 600 Vi vertical machining centre at the latter’s facility at Arasur.

At the production launch announcement here this morning, Masahiko Mori, President, DMG Mori, said that India is a growing market and this collaboration will help the company expand its customer base here. The first such machine was unveiled and scheduled to be delivered later in the day to a company belonging to the LMW group.

The partners said that the machines would be made for the India market and marketed under DMG Mori brand.

The initial production volume has been fixed at 10 units a month; with expansion in customer base and rising demand, DMG Mori plans to step up production.

Masahiko Mori said the imported units proved costly as it involved shipping cost and high import duty, notwithstanding the lead time between placement of order and delivery. “Now, the customer would be able to save at least 20 per cent and the lead time would be considerably reduced,” he added.

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director, LMW, said: “this working relationship is on a matured and current product, with value add from India.”

Without quantifying the investment, he said both partners have invested on this project and facilities upgraded at LMW factory here. Responding to a query, Jayavarthanavelu said LMW was keen to fix the product gap.