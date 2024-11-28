MOL PLUS CO., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s MOL Group, on Thursday announced the opening of the MOL PLUS India Desk to focus on the areas like logistics (DX and supply chain management), deep tech, and environmental sustainability (especially renewable energy).

MOL Plus invests in startup companies and engaged in promotion of collaboration with MOL Group businesses.

This is the third overseas office for MOL PLUS, following the MOL PLUS UK Desk and the MOL PLUS Singapore Desk.

The MOL Group will increase the creation of investment and collaboration activities and realise a system that allows for speedier collaboration by locating activities in India, which is a priority region for the MOL Group, says a release.

India’s startup ecosystem follows only the US, the UK, and China in scale, and is among the world’s top 10 in six industries. Several cities, including Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai, demonstrate that a world-class ecosystem is forming across a wide range of industries.

MOL PLUS continually works to generate synergetic effects based on startup companies’ innovative ideas and technologies and the MOL Group’s resources through investment in and collaboration with startups, aiming to create new businesses PLUS new value to the ocean shipping industry and society.

MOL PLUS CEO Takuya Sakamoto commented: “One of the strengths of the shipping industry is “originally” global business and the hurdles to engage in overseas business are low. We can develop business that crosses oceans with start-ups. Inspired by the big energy of the Indian region, the MOL PLUS India desk is going full speed ahead from Day One.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit