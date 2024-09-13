Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation has entered a joint venture with India’s Ampin Energy Transition to form a holding company that would invest 100 billion yen (around ₹6,000 crore) to develop renewable energy power sources and sell it to corporate clients through power purchase agreements, a statement said.

This marks Sumitomo Corporation’s entry into India’s corporate PPA market, it said adding that there are plans for further expansion in this sector. Sumitomo will hold 49 per cent stake in the venture Ampin C&I Power, while the remaining majority stake will be held by Ampin.

Source power from solar and wind

The two entities will supply power derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. The joint venture will aim to supply 1 GW (gigawatt) of power to the industry within the next few years, by focusing on acquiring new customers, primarily Japanese-affiliated commercial and industrial companies operating in India.

Further plans in India

Delhi-based Ampin Energy is a leading renewable energy developer with a total portfolio of 4GW with 2GW in late-stage pipeline and plans to scale it up to 10 GW by 2030.

Sumitomo said it was developing a green power platform business in India, encompassing the entire value chain from renewable energy generation to direct supply to client companies. The new joint venture company will leverage the local expertise of its Indian partner, Ampin Energy Transition, and the network of Japanese companies Sumitomo Corporation has cultivated through its global operations.

As Sumitomo Corporation’s first project supplying renewable energy-derived power to client companies in India, this venture will help meet the country’s rapidly growing energy demand driven by population and economic growth, it said.