Jatin Khanna new CEO of Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels, one of the fastest growing hotel chains in India and Africa, on Monday announced the appointment of Jatin Khanna as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Before becoming a part of Sarovar Hotels, Khanna was with Marriott, handling 32 hotels as Vice President–North India, Bhutan and Nepal.
He had previously served as VP Operations for Hilton Hotels India.
A graduate from Delhi University, Khanna also holds a BA in Hospitality Management from the University of West London.
Published on
May 02, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.