Jatin Khanna new CEO of Sarovar Hotels

Abhishek Law | New Delhi, May 2 | Updated on: May 02, 2022

Sarovar Hotels, one of the fastest growing hotel chains in India and Africa, on Monday announced the appointment of Jatin Khanna as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Before becoming a part of Sarovar Hotels, Khanna was with Marriott, handling 32 hotels as Vice President–North India, Bhutan and Nepal.

He had previously served as VP Operations for Hilton Hotels India.  

A graduate from Delhi University, Khanna also holds a BA in Hospitality Management from the University of West London.

Published on May 02, 2022
