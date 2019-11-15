Jawa maker Classic Legends says it will focus on consolidation this year

Classic Legends, which resuscitated the iconic Czech motorcycle brand Jawa in India last year after decades, will be focusing on consolidation this year.

This means setting up of dealerships in places where it is not present, bringing in new products, as well as a realignment of customer experience at its dealerships, said Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd.

Classic Legends also launched the Jawa Perak on Friday at an ex-showroom (New Delhi) rate of ₹1,94,500. It is BS-VI compliant and the bookings will start online from January 1. Jawa Perak comes with a 334-cc cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30 bhp of power and 31 Nm of torque.

Classic Legends, 60 per cent owned by the Mahindra Group, relaunches iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. It had launched the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two last year on the same date, marking the re-entry of the Jawa brand in the country.

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder & Director, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, said that the Perak will have a separate production line than that of the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.

The past one year’s efforts were directed towards ramping up the suppliers and its own factory systems and building up an ecosystem for Jawa, and this year will be a year of consolidation, said Joshi.

“So how do you consolidate? You consolidate with more and more dealerships...We don’t want to suddenly say we are going to go multiple dealerships in the same city, but there is a lot of areas in this country that we haven’t really touched. So we are currently only at 85 cities …People in certain cities and in certain States are travelling 200-300 km to a dealership (to buy a bike), so we want to correct that. So, that is going to be a focus area. Product is another one piece that is going to be a focus area, (as well as ) the realignment of the customer experience at dealerships,” said Joshi, addressing reporters post the launch of the Jawa Perak.

While Joshi did not talk about the number of dealerships the company is eyeing, he said it is identifying areas where it wants to penetrate further, citing examples of Maharashtra and Punjab where it would want to have higher number of dealerships in additional cities.

The Jawa currently has 110 dealerships spanning 85 cities. Classic Legends also had to recast its business plans owing to the unexpected bookings and demand it garnered for Jawa, and had to ramp up the production accordingly, he said.

From a waiting period of 10-11 months that the Jawa had when it started off a year ago, the current waiting period has been brought down to six months, said Joshi.