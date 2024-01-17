Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, plans to deepen its presence and is aiming to expand to 750 touchpoints in the next 24 to 30 months. The company is aiming to expand its presence in the hinterlands and go beyond towns.

“We have 423 dealerships and the number is expected to soon expand to more than 500 dealerships. As India sees more affordability, and finance availability motorcycle sales will increase. Every player is competing on a different platform with different products. If we are present in some towns we will go further below and add multiple touchpoints in the towns that we are present in,” said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends.

The company introduced its reimagined Jawa 350 at ₹2,14,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will go on sale this week. The features of the new Jawa 350 include a top-tier braking system, with 280mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes accompanied by Continental dual-channel ABS.

The Jawa portfolio currently comprises — the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak.

Exports

The company will begin exporting its motorcycles to ASEAN and European countries. “We have brands including Jawa which is our brand for India and certain parts of the world. Jawa is exported back by a Czech company that is expanding its presence to the European nations. We will be expanding into ASEAN countries including the Philippines. The BSA is present in 12 countries and we will soon expand our presence in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA,” added Ashish Singh Joshi.

