Jawed Zia named CEO of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ domestic prescription business

Seasoned pharma professional Jawed Zia, who held senior positions at Abbott India and Novartis among others, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at the Ahmedabad-based drug maker Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Zia will lead the strategy and business operations of Cadila’s branded prescriptions pharmaceuticals business, a company statement said.

He has more than three-and-a-half decades of experience, with his last assignment as the vice-chairman of healthcare start-up Rivaara Holdings.

Zia had joined Novartis in 1987 and held responsibilities across market research, brand management, marketing, and other functions in Ireland, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey and India. His experience includes roles in Rx Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Medical Devices and Instrumentations. He also led Abbott India operations.

A strategic thinker with versatile experience, Zia brings with him deep knowledge and extensive experience in building and managing businesses in the healthcare Industry.

His innate ability to drive the growth of people and businesses, build brands, transform operations and scale capabilities has been the hallmark of his success.

A graduate of Clinical Pharmacology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, he completed his business administration at Trinity College, Dublin.

"I look forward to working with the amazing team at Cadila Pharmaceuticals and driving its growth while upholding its fundamental principles," said Zia on his appointment.

Zia believes in the power of innovation and collaboration and is passionate about driving access to healthcare, a company statement said.