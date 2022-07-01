JB Pharma acquires four brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for ₹98.3 crore

JB Pharma announced the acquisition of four brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for a cash consideration of ₹98.3 crore, making it the company’s third acquisition in one financial year.

“This acquisition is in sync with our strategic blueprint and future growth aspirations for JB and we will continue to focus on evaluating opportunities for strengthening our India domestic business,” said Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Director, JB Pharma.

All the four brands – Z&D, Pedicloryl, Pecef and Ezinapi, are in the paediatric segment with total market size of ₹1,800 crore. The combined sales, as per internal estimates, were ₹33 crore for FY22 . JB will take over the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of these brands in India. The complete integration and transition of the brands are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

