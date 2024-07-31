Leading automotive and electric vehicle company, JBM Auto Ltd (JBM) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹33.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 11 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with ₹30.28 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated revenue of the company grew by 21 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,144.50 crore for the April-June period, as against ₹946.22 crore in the same quarter last year.
EBIDTA increased by 25.04 per cent at ₹149.15 crore compared to ₹119.28 crore in Q1FY24, the company said adding that earnings per share (EPS) for Q1FY25 stood at ₹2.82, compared to ₹2.56 in Q1FY24.
JBM also said that the company has a current order book of ₹45,000 crore, adding that the strong order book in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) division and Tool-Room division will contribute in continuing the impetus growth of the company in FY25.
