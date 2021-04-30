JCB India closes factories for 10 days citing rising number of Covid-19 cases

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
JCB India late on Friday announced a 10-day pause across all its manufacturing facilities in India. The company has cited the rising number of Covid-19 cases for this temporary suspension.
Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India said, “Due to an increase in the infection rate around us, the health and safety of our colleagues and their families has become even more important. We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting May 1, 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabgarh, Pune and Jaipur”
“Sufficient inventory levels have been built to support the demand for our products during this period. We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause,” said the release.
“JCB has a wide dealership network with over 700 outlets across India. We have invested significantly in digital technology across our operations. Today our customers can get door delivery for their parts requirement if they place an order online or through our Mobile Application. Our advanced Telematics technology also helps customers manage their fleet and get alerts on Service, Operations and the Security of their machines on their mobile devices,” added the company in its release.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...