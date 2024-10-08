JCB India, a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, unveiled its latest innovation, the JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master Tracked Excavator, at its advanced factory in Pune on Tuesday. Designed to cater to both domestic and international markets, this new model sets a benchmark in fuel efficiency and performance.

The JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master has been engineered to reduce fuel consumption by 14 per cent compared to its predecessor. Rigorous testing under demanding Indian operating conditions has demonstrated its ability to deliver significant savings in operating costs, a key benefit for customers.

One of the standout features of the machine is its optimised hydraulics, powered by JCB’s Intelliflow Hydraulics technology. This system not only enhances fuel efficiency but also provides real-time fuel consumption data via an onboard interface and JCB’s remote monitoring solution, LiveLink. The improved fuel efficiency is estimated to save customers up to ₹2.9 lakh per year. Additionally, a new auto-engine long idle stop feature prevents fuel wastage during extended idling periods.

The excavator also boasts a 5 per cent increase in productivity and a power boost function for enhanced performance in challenging applications. The quieter engine compartment ensures a more comfortable and fatigue-free working environment. For tough operations, such as rock breaking, the machine is designed to deliver robust performance. Further enhancing its usability, LED lights have been added to provide brighter and more durable work area illumination.

With its cutting-edge features, the JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master is poised to set a new standard in construction equipment, offering both operational efficiency and superior performance.

Speaking at the event, JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty, said, “Innovation has been the cornerstone of our operations in India for over four decades. This new machine has been engineered to enhance the profitability of our customers through a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 14 per cent. It will lead to a better return on their investments in today’s competitive working environment”

Shetty further added, “At JCB the customer is at the centre of all our efforts. Through technology, this new machine will mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs. The JCBNXT 215 LC Fuel Master will be a trusted partner for our customers who are playing a key role in the creation of a world-class infrastructure. This fuel saving is also in line with the Government’s focus on reduction of fossil fuels, which has a significant impact on our economy and the environment.

