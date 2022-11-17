Jeep launched the 5th generation Grand Cherokee in India on Thursday. The SUV is introduced at an introductory price of ₹77,50,000.

The SUV is powered by a 2L Turbo Petrol engine coupled with eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering 272 HP and 400 NM of torque.

The Grand Cherokee will be available through Jeep dealerships, and deliveries will start by the end of the month.

The vehicle is equipped with an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), blind spot monitoring, drowsy driver detection system, 360-degree surround view, intersection collision assist, pedestrian detection, full-speed collision warning with active braking, and lane departure warning with lane assist.

“With the all-new Grand Cherokee, adventure lovers will have a distinctive blend of luxury, fortified with segment best features, innovative technology, and composed driving dynamics elevating the brand position to the luxury segment,” said Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

