Jeep names its upcoming 7-seater SUV Meridian

Jeep India on Monday announced the name of its next offering for the Indian market, a 7-seater SUV - the Jeep Meridian. The model is an extended version of the 5-seater Compass SUV.

A list of 70 different names were studied including a few global Jeep names. “However, for an SUV that is completely ‘Made in India’ — a name with strong relevance and resonance to the market was required. The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures,” Jeep said a release.

Launch in mid-2022

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater SUV for Indian customers from the Jeep brand. The Meridian will be launched in India in mid-2022. Specifications and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity. Our product offering for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence.”

The camouflaged Jeep Meridian traversed across Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Jeep Meridian covered a distance of more than 5,000 kms through India testing its performance on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.

The Meridian will be challenging the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus.