Jeh Wadia steps down as MD of Bombay Dyeing

Jeh Wadia has stepped down as Managing Director of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd with immediate effect. The company said that the move is in keeping with the objective of professionalisation of the management.

In the interim, the day-to-day management of the company will be looked after by Suresh Khurana, CEO of the company’s polyester business, along with the Chief Financial Officer, Hitesh Vora, under the supervision of Minnie Bodhanwala, a Director.

“The Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors comprising Nusli N Wadia, Chairman, Vinesh Jairath and Sunil Lalbhai, both Independent Directors will continue to provide suitable guidance as done hitherto,” said a press statement.

Jeh had recently stepped down as Managing Director of GoAir.