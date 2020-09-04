Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL) has rebranded Jersey as Godrej Jersey.

Through the integration of the master brand Godrej, the rebranding aims to further strengthen the trust equity which it has built over last 34 years.

As a Brand, Jersey began its journey 34 years ago with a focus to build the milk business. Over the years, Jersey has created an exciting product portfolio and become a household name and a preferred dairy brand amongst millions of homemakers in southern India. Keeping in mind the evolution and its association with iconic brand Godrej, Jersey started on the path of forging a new, improved brand identity. The new design language flows from the strong legacy of the brand incorporating the promise of trust and quality personified for over a century by Godrej. Jersey is now Godrej Jersey.

The popular and much-loved cow pattern in packaging has been retained, albeit modified to showcase the products in a more contemporary manner. It is also extended across the portfolio to maintain a consistent visual identity. The new design language is fresh and reflective of our rich legacy of the brand.

New tagline

Raj Kanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Creamline Dairy Products Limited, said, “Milk and milk products are essential ingredients for health and nutrition. The relaunch aims to positions Godrej Jersey as the provider of essential nutrition that builds confidence to win in life. This brand-promise will be communicated through a new tagline - “Nourish the winner in you”.

The new logo that resembles a smile will help us resonate with multiple stakeholders across product categories. As we expand our portfolio and focus on driving accelerated growth in value-added categories, it is imperative to maintain uniformity in the design theme.

A campaign including TVC, Digital, Print & POSM has been scheduled to drive awareness. Jersey products are available in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL) is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited. In December 2015, Godrej Agrovet acquired a majority stake in CDPL. With a processing capacity of about 10 lakh litres per day and over 100 collection centres, CDPL has a formidable presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra. It also operates own dedicated dairy parlours across major cities.