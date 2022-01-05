Jet Airways interim CEO Sudhir Gaur steps down

Jet Airways’ interim CEO, Capt. Sudhir Gaur has resigned from his position. Gaur was also the Vice- President of Operations at Jet Airways. According to sources, Capt. Priyapal Singh has been appointed as the interim manager of Jet Airways.

Sources told BusinessLine that Gaur “resigned as he wants to return to flying and not inclined in an active management role.”

On the other hand, another source close to Gaur said that he left for personal reasons.

The first person said that Singh comes with 37+ years of experience will be manning the cockpit for now till such time a new CEO is appointed.

In a recent press note, Jet Airways’ consortium including Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital said that the airline would commence domestic operations with six narrow body aircraft in 2022. It said that the airline plans to have a fleet of 100 plus aircraft as part of its 5-year plan.

It further said that Jet Airways 2.0’s new corporate office is in Gurugram and the consortium is looking for a bigger office in Delhi NCR to house the entire team in one office. The announcements of the new management team will be done when the entire team is ready.

Management hirings

Speaking on senior management hirings, the consortium said that “most of the senior management positions as per our approved organization structure has been filled and the consortium will introduce the entire senior management team to all stakeholders soon,” it had said.