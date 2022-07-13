Jet Airways strengthens management team with two new senior level hirings

New Delhi, July 13 The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), current owners of Jet Airways, on Wednesday strengthened the airlines’ management team as it announced the appointment of Srihari Venugopal as Vice-President - Network Planning, and Tanay Palshetkar as Assistant Vice-President - Pricing and Revenue Management.

Venugopal will be responsible for developing and overseeing Jet Airways’ network strategy through route planning and development. Palshetkar will work collaboratively across the business to drive revenues and shape Jet Airways’ commercial proposition.

They will report to Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor, the airlines said in a statement.

Prior to this, Venugopal served Go First as VP – Network Planning. He began his career in aviation as a revenue management analyst at Air Deccan and subsequently worked in various capacities across the MENA and ASEAN regions in addition to the domestic market. His previous employers include Bengaluru International Airport, SpiceJet, Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, Air Pegasus and AirAsia.

Palshetkar was the General Manager – Revenue Management of Go First. He began his career at Jet Airways in the carrier’s reservations team, and then transitioned to take on roles in revenue management, pricing, and similar domains within the commercial functions of various airlines. He was part of Kingfisher Airlines’ start-up team, and later worked with UAE-based RAK Airways and FlyDubai, and AirAsia.

Hiring on cards

According to a statement by the airline, it will soon begin recruitment for other operational roles such as pilots, engineers and technicians.

The airline has reiterated that it intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September 2022.