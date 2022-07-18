JetSetGo imports second aircraft

JetSetFleet Management Services IFSC Private, a leasing arm of JetSetGo Aviation, has imported an aircraft, Hawker 800 XP aircraft, from Dubai and leased it through GIFT City, IFSC.

The aircraft was hauled into the MRO after landing at Nagpur airport. Aar Indamer Technics Pvt Ltd offered storage and parking services. For leasing, promoting MRO, and providing other ancillary services in the area, the aircraft was transported into Nagpur SEZ, JetSetGo founder & CEO Kanika Tekriwal told BusinessLine.

Working on financing model

JetSetGo Aviation is working on an innovative financing model to lease out the aircraft and intends to use the “pay-as-you-go” structure. According to this arrangement, the company is paid according to how much the aircraft is flown. Additionally, JetSetGo is investigating revenue-sharing agreements.

“With the import of another Hawker 800 XP, we are moving forward towards realising our dream of making the fastest travel between two points possible. Last year when we directly imported our first aircraft, we became the first Indian leasing company to bring an aircraft into the country directly,” Tekriwal said. The aircraft will be flown to Delhi and delivered to Indo Pacific Aviation, which is another arm of JetSetGo aviation to operate under NSOP .

JetSetGo currently manages and operates India’s largest private jet and helicopter fleet. We fixed the two biggest problems in the industry, making private jets profit centres instead of cost centres for owners and at the same time reducing aircraft charter costs for charter customers.

Through the use of technology, the development of maintenance procedures and SMART management (developed and property of JetSetGo) JetSetGo reduces maintenance cost, increases air time, and decreases ground time thereby making sure aircraft are profitable. JetSetGo at the same time reduces aircraft charter costs enabling customers to fly more than they did before with the same money they spent earlier. Moreover, with the JetSetGo SMART management technique maintenance prevention and prediction technology has been developed providing safety and on-time delivery like never before, a press statement from the company said.