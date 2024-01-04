Maruti Suzuki’s SUV Jimny (5-door) will contribute to 12 per cent of the company’s export sales by 2028. Jimny presently contributes to 3.54 per cent of the company’s overall exports. The carmaker started exporting five-door made-in-India Jimny for the world in October. Overall, 9202 units were exported in FY22-23 while for FY23-24, till December, it was 9,798 units.

The five-door version of Jimny is exported to the Middle East, Latin America and Africa regions. Since 2020, the three-door Jimny has been exported exclusively to markets in Latin America and Africa. “We have exported over 35,000 units of Jimny since 2020-21, in both the 3-door and 5-door guises. Additionally, we have observed that just like in India, the demand for the automatic transmission variant continues to remain high,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited to businessline.

The five-door Jimny has features that include a smart play touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and LED auto headlamps with a washer. The Jimny measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height with a ground clearance of 210mm.

Domestic demand

The Indian carmaker is also seeing an uptick in the demand for the vehicle domestically. The SUV was launched in the Indian automobile market in 2023 and is selling nearly 2,500 units per month. “We did not anticipate the high demand due to the small size of the lifestyle segment. It received an overwhelming response with 43,000 bookings, surpassing our expectations. We expect to sell around 4,000-5,000 units this month. We have received feedback from the customers on the price value equation of the Jimny. It is important to note that Jimny is designed with the 4WD to make it stand apart for its off-roading capabilities and to consistently meet customer expectations,” added Shashank Srivastava.