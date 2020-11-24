Jindal explores ₹20,000 crore investment in Maharashtra

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and industries minister Subhash Desai to discuss a potential investment opportunity of ₹22,000 crore by the group.

In a recent tweet, Jindal said the conversation (with Thackeray) was a clear indication that the State government is progressive in its thinking and is pro-industry.

Top investor

JSW Group is already one of the biggest investors in Maharastra with an investment of close to ₹34,000 crore and has additional ongoing investments of about ₹23,000 crore.

Earlier, Jindal also met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on investment opportunity in downstream, port and other infrastructure business.

“Had a very constructive meeting with the CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani. The support government has extended to industries over the years is very reassuring and has resulted in positive growth of the state..,” he said in a tweet.

With greenshoot of economic revival in sight, Jindal is exploring to make investment in Gujarat and ramp up focus in Maharashtra.

JSW Steel is already doubling its production at Dolvi in Maharashtra to 10 million tonne with allied infrastructure facilities.