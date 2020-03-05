Jindal Stainless completes CDR exit

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) has completed its exit from the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) framework. The exit is with effect from March 31, 2019, and JSL has received a letter from the consortium of CDR lenders to mark the completion of the exercise, said a company statement.
“Pursuant to this, existing CDR lenders have realised the full recompense of about ₹275 crore in cash, which will add to their income in the current fiscal itself. Additionally, JSL has fully redeemed the outstanding optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) which were issued to the lenders in June 2017, and has paid around ₹558 crore, taking the aggregate realisation of lenders to around ₹833 crore,” the statement said.
Earlier, the promoter group entity infused some equity and, subsequently, JSL issued non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹400 crore to Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF). These funds assisted JSL in redeeming the OCRPS.
KSSF has also acquired an approximately 5 per cent stake in JSL through the secondary market, which demonstrates increased investors’ confidence in the company’s operations and growth outlook, the statement added.
Commenting on the development, JSL’s Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said: “The exit from CDR marks a significant step forward for JSL. This underlines the improvement in JSL’s liquidity profile and profitability. The exit will not only provide financial and operational flexibility to our business, but also pave the way for a new growth phase.”
Between the flash value of the Aether and the solid credentials of the Chetak, where exactly does the TVS ...
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...