Jindal Stainless (Hisar) reports 91 per cent jump in consolidated net profit

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd reported a near 91 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 515 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 270 crore in the year-ago-period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,173 crore, a 33 per cent increase y-o-y. The company also increased its share of exports to total sales to 15 per cent in Q3FY22 (up from 8 per cent in Q3FY21).

The company said it leveraged its competitive edge in manufacturing value-added stainless steel and saw increased sales of its specialty products division (SPD) by 32 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

Collaboration with international mints also fetched Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd new contracts for coin blanks.

“A dynamic product mix, augmented proportion of exports, and increased share of specialty products led to improved profitability. JSHL recorded its highest ever quarterly sales in the blade steel and precision strip segments during Q3FY22,” it said in a statement.

The service centre arm – Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd (JSSL) – recorded 5 per cent growth in net revenue, y-o-y to Rs 716 crore, and a 32 per cent jump in EBITDA, y-o-y to Rs 43 crore. According to Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) ltd, the company’s positive performance was backed by operational excellence.

“Our specialty products, clubbed with proactive exports and and agile product mix drove good growth despite the dominance of China and Indonesia in Indian and international markets,” he said. The lifestyle subsidiary, JSL Lifestyle, reported a 40 per cent growth in EBITDA to Rs 13 crore, as it witnessed a demand revival from the railways segment, while maintaining its focus on the OEM and homeware segments.