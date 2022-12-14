Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), the country’s largest stainless steel manufacturer, has introduced electric vehicles for employee commuting at its manufacturing facility at Jajpur, Odisha.

Accoridng to Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, JSL, the company reduced 1.4 lakh tonnes of CO 2 emissions in FY22 and plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. “We are developing a comprehensive roadmap to reach this goal. Introducing electric vehicles in our plants is a part of our fleet decarbonisation initiative.” he said.

The annual carbon emission reduction with the usage of these four vehicles is estimated to be 54 TCO 2 , the company said in statement.

Jindal Stainless, Jajpur plans to induct 30 electric cars and buses into its fleet in the near future.

It is becoming a partner in setting up a 300 MW of hybrid renewable energy project, setting up floating solar plants, recovering energy through Waste Heat Recovery Boilers, and switching to rail from road for logistics, the statement further added.