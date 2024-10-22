Stainless steel sector is expected to grow at 8 – 9 per cent for FY25 with strong domestic demand following an increased thrust on infra, including by the Railways and from Metro projects. But, rising imports from China and Vietnam are a “pain-point”, says Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless Ltd.

According to him, export markets like US and EU continue to be depressed primarily because of high freight rates adversely impacting numbers and geopolitical tensions.

In an interview to businessline, Jindal talks about the domestic and export market outlook; impact of CBAM and the company’s preparedness including towards reducing carbon footprints; and securing raw material overseas.

Excerpts:

Q What is the domestic market outlook?

We expect an 8-9 per cent growth for stainless steel industry for some time now, driven by the ongoing infrastructure push across the country.

Metro projects will also see stable growth with many already being underway. Indian Railways’ key projects such as Vande Bharat sleeper trains and Vande Metro are also transitioning towards premium grades. The government has decided to make all Bullet Trains in stainless steel and its sourcing will be done from Indian coach-makers, which is a huge push.

The Centre’s outlay of Rs 11,11,111 crore in infrastructure projects is expected to create significant new demand (for stainless steel). We also forsee demand in manufacturing and process industries picking up.

Q A problem continues to be rising imports of steel & stainless steel). What are your comments?

This is a major pain point. China, and now Vietnam are major exporters to India. Shipments coming from Vietnam have increased by nearly 75 per cent in H1FY25 y-o-y. This is negatively impacting MSMEs. We are in in continuous dialogue with the Government to advocate imposition of duties on Chinese imports. Trade practices there have often included dumping of substandard and subsidised stainless steel.

Q Export markets are under stress for over a year. Is there a particular reason?

Exports are a strategic priority for us. Our largest export markets - the USA and EU - have not recovered as expected due to geopolitical factors. Our Q2 exports were also impacted by elevated shipping costs, with ocean freight rates still hovering at 4-5x original costs. However, we were able to maintain export at 10 per cent (of sales) by targeting other geographies such as South America, South Korea, Japan. .

Q How has the ME played out as a new export destination?

The Middle East’s proximity to our operations has helped shield the increasing freight that resulted due to the ongoing war. In fact, owing to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and other favourable factors, we have been able to maintain and even increase our shipment volumes to the region.

Q Has the roll out of CBAM impacted exports, especially in the EU?

Currently, CBAM has not had a significant impact on the EU market. However, there are still many details we need to obtain from the EU. It will be important to take a wait-and-watch approach to understand how CBAM will unfold in practical terms in the future.

Q Are you aligned with CBAM requirements?

We have developed action plans aligned with CBAM requirements and have communicated our preparedness to relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency.

Jindal Stainless has initiated reporting procedures and collaborating with accreditation agencies. We have put in place a data management system that allows us to efficiently collect and emissions (data), production processes, and energy consumption across the entire production and supply chain.

To ensure comprehensive (CBAM) compliance, we have engaged with a consulting partner to help us navigate the requirements.

Quarterly CBAM reporting templates have been provided to our EU clients, including for the quarter-ending September. Additionally, we are exploring integration with SAP to streamline our emissions calculations.

Q You also need to bring down carbon footprints at the production or factory levels. How is that being taken care of?

We have a Net Zero target of 2050. Over the last three fiscal years, we have reduced over 3 lakh tonnes of CO2.

Jindal Stainless commissioned a pilot Green Hydrogen Plant at the Hisar unit; and the Phase 1 (90 NM 3 /Hr) of this plant, with a generation capacity of 90 NM3/hr will enable us to reduce our CO2 emissions by nearly 2,700 metric tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Our project with ReNew Power is also near completion and sourcing of renewable energy has commenced from September 2024.

At present we are looking at options for a Green Hydrogen Plant at the Jajpur unit.

Q How are you securing raw materials, specially in the absence of nickle in India?

In March 2023, Jindal Stainless acquired a nickel pig iron smelter in Indonesia; which in August 2024 was commissioned. Commissioning was achieved eight months ahead of schedule. The facility, developed through a JV with New Yaking Pte, ensures supply of nickel, a key raw material not available in India. In the absence of domestic nickel sources, this strengthens our ability to meet our raw material needs specially when the market is often impacted by (nickel) price volatility.

As part of the ₹5,400 crore strategic investment, Jindal Stainless entered into an agreement with a Singapore entity for setting up a stainless steel melt shop in Indonesia, with a capacity of 1.2 mtpa. Indonesia is among the best alternative options to secure availability of raw material.