Jindal Stainless, the country’s largest stainless steel producer, plans to install two rooftop solar plants, one of 21 Megawatt Peak (MWp) capacity and another of 6 MWp, at the Jajpur and Hisar facilities. The estimated investment is to the tune of Rs 120 crore.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

““This is an important step towards achieving our Net Zero target,” Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless, said.

The two rooftop solar plants will generate about 795 million units of electricity, with a carbon abatement potential of 5, 64, 450 tonnes in its life span of 25 years, the company said in a statement. The rooftop solar plants also save 108 acre of land that would have been used had the plants been located on the ground.

Jindal Stainless’ Hisar unit has already commissioned rooftop solar projects of 4.1 MWp which is capable of generating 110.7 million units of electricity and reducing 78597 tonnes of CO 2 .

Jindal Stainless also plans to install a Green Hydrogen Plant at Hisar.

The company, in a statement said, it has successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 1.4 lakh tonnes in FY22. And has also signed a contract with ReNew Power to develop a utility scale captive renewable energy project for its plant in Jajpur, capable of generating 700 million units per year .