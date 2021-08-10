Jindal Steel consolidated profit for Q1 declines 12% sequentially

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported a consolidated profit of ₹2,516 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 12 per cent lower than ₹2,869-crore profit posted in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement.
However, this was 10 times greater than the profit of ₹235.17 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.
JSPL’s consolidated net revenue stood at ₹10,610 crore, similar to its earnings of ₹10,594 crore in Q4FY21 but up 63 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Volume growth coupled with an upward momentum in steel prices in Q1FY22 resulted in standalone net revenue rising 65 per cent YoY to ₹10,385 crore.
“The quarter also witnessed a sharp rise in input costs, the impact of which was compounded by exhaustion of low-cost iron ore inventory. Although standalone EBITDA of ₹4,524 crore was up YoY, it declined 7 by per cent QoQ due to a drop in sales volume and lower benefit accruing from iron ore compared to the prior quarter,” the statement added.
Also, the consolidated net debt declined further to ₹15,227 crore in Q1FY22 from ₹22,146 crore in March 2021. The company said the conclusion of JPL divestment, now accounted as asset held for sale, will result in net debt declining further, taking JSPL a step closer to its vision of becoming a net debt free company - a rare feat in the steel sector.
