Jindal Steel & Power has received BIS certification to manufacture India’s First Fire Resistant Steel Structures at its rail mill and special profile mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The Hot Rolled Structural Steel, manufactured to IS 15103 standards, will be able to withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of three hours, and it can be used in high-temperature or fire-prone areas.

Fire protection has been a challenge in the design of steel structures. The availability of Fire Resistant Steel will result in more efficient design of structures.

The global structural steel market is estimated to grow to $162 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of six per cent.

The new BIS 15103 grade will be used to manufacture steel structures for infrastructure projects such as industrial structures, refineries, bridges, metro projects, hospitals, and commercial and residential buildings, besides steel and power plants.

Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and Power, said the licence to produce Fire Resistant Steel will be a game-changer in strengthening India’s infrastructure and safety standards.

