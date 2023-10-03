Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) on Tuesday announced commencement of production at the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine located in Chhattisgarh. The mine will also support the proposed expansion of its Raigarh integrated steel plant to a capacity of 9.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA), from the existing 3.6 MTPA, the company said in a statement.

Acording to Bimalendra Jha, Managing Director, JSP, the proposed expansion aligns perfectly with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat; and “it will substantially bolster India’s steel production capacity using own coal”.

“We aim to finance this expansion predominantly through internal accruals, ensuring a healthy balance sheet,” he said.