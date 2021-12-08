Companies

RIL's Jio-BP enters into MoU with Mahindra Group for RV products

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 08, 2021

Jio-BP and Mahindra will explore the creation of EV products and services, identify synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels, and evaluate charging solutions

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), operating under the brand name Jio-bp, has entered into an MoU with Mahindra Group for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles including electric 3 and 4 wheelers, quadricycles and e-SCV (small commercial vehicles – sub 4 tonnes). This would include captive fleets and last-mile mobility vehicles of Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for the setting up of Jio-bp mobility stations and EV charging and swapping points apart from utilising existing Jio-bp stations. Jio-bp recently launched its first mobility station in Maharashtra, offering multiple fuelling choices, including EV charging infrastructure.

Additionally, business models like Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) will be explored wherein Jio-bp could provide charging solutions to vehicles made by Mahindra Group. The EV market in India is still in a nascent stage and through this MoU between Jio-bp and Mahindra Group, various possibilities and orientation of database, operations support systems, software, pilot and commercial-scale business model and types of charging and swapping facilities are proposed to be explored and implemented subject to techno-economic feasibility and necessary approvals.

“The partnership aims at accelerating EV adoption in India with high-performance and swappable batteries that will help in dispelling range anxiety,” said the press release.

Published on December 08, 2021

