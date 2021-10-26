Jio-bp opens first mobility station

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), the fuel and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bp plc, has launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, that offers multiple fuelling choices to customers.

The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months.

They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move, including additivised fuels, electric vehicle charging, refreshments and food, and plan to offer more low-carbon solutions over time, the company said in a statement.

Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp mobility stations across the country will offer additivised fuel at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed ‘ACTIVE’ technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to keep the engines clean.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV charging stations and battery swap stations at its mobility stations and other standalone locations - mobility points.

The heart of the convenience offering is making refreshments available to customers on the move through the Wild Bean Café. The 24x7 shop has Reliance Retail as partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery.

Wild Bean Café, an on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee alongside a blend of regional and local fare, including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake.

Jio-bp will also offer a network of express oil change outlets in partnership with Castrol at its mobility stations, providing free vehicle health check-ups and free oil-change services through professionally trained experts. Every 2-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the express oil change outlet will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

New value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network are also in the offing, the company added.