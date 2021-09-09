Jio-BP partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure

Jio-BP, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and UK’s BP, on Thursday announced a partnership with BluSmart — India’s first and largest all-electric ride-hailing platform — to set up a network of commercial large-scale EV charging stations.

As part of the partnership, Jio-BP will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country, the company said in a statement.

“Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates,” it said.

It further noted that “with the first phase-roll out in the national capital region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas.”

BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, has been disrupting the mobility landscape by providing reliable, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR. Running the largest fleet of EVs, BluSmart aims to expand its network into other major cities across India.

Speaking on the collaboration, Harish C Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Jio-BP said, “Leveraging BP’s learnings from the UK with BP Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-BP intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers.”

New energy vision

As Reliance pursues a new energy vision of becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2030, its partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options.

Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, “BluSmart operates large EV charging superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet. Our partnership with Jio-BP is a true testament of our ability to provide world-class EV charging infrastructure solutions for India.” EV Superhubs, he said, are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-BP is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

Jio-BP will bring the best of BP’s global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.

With the vision to become a solution provider of choice for mobility in India, Jio-BP plans to leverage Reliance’s presence across 21 States and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. BP will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

Jio-BP aims to expand its fuel retailing network to 5,500 over the next five years from the current network of just over 1,400 petrol pumps.