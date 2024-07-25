Jio Platforms, through a subsidiary, is collaborating with fabless semiconductor company MediaTek, to launch smart digital cluster and smart modules specially tailored for the two-wheeler market in India and globally, a statement said.

Jio Things provides end-to-end cutting-edge Internet of Things solutions, while MediaTek powers over two billion connected devices a year.

The collaboration will bring together MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology and Jio Things’ 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, App Suite and Smart Module solutions “to strengthen its presence in the two-wheeler space and revolutionise the electric vehicle landscape,” the statement said.

Smart digital cluster

“This long-term strategic collaboration will deliver Android-based smart digital cluster solutions in India and the global market,” Kiran Thomas, President and CEO, Jio Platforms, said.

The Jio Things smart digital cluster runs on AvniOS, an operating system based on Android Open Source Project. It provides original equipment makers a unique and competitive edge, which will be supported by strong MediaTek chipset-level performance and support for critical firmware and base operating systems release, it said.

The smart digital cluster and operating system enables real-time data analytics, customised interfaces, control through voice recognition and a comprehensive cluster OS for seamless integration with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and smart battery management system optimised for EVs.