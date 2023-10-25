Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has announced a partnership with network services and consumer experience firm Plume to provide smart home and small business services to its subscribers across India. This partnership will deliver services, through Plume’s scalable cloud platform, to approximately 200 million premises in India.

With this new partnership, Jio will deploy HomePass and WorkPass consumer services enabled by Plume’s AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimization, cyber threat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing, and more. Access to Plume’s Haystack Support and Operations Suite will enable Jio’s customer support and operations teams to identify, analyze, and act faster on performance-related issues, find and isolate the location of network faults, and monitor the overall customer experience.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected home services, it is critical for Jio to provide our customers the most advanced and secure in-home digital services, delivering the best end-to-end customer experience,” said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio. “With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will to continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience.”