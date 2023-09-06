Jio Satellite Communications has written to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to allow flexible use of spectrum for satellite and mobile phone services networks.

In a letter dated September 5 (Tuesday) addressing to PD Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI, the company said technology is evolving that will enable convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks, and therefore the regulator should consider flexible use of radio frequency for terrestrial and satellite services.

Citing an example, the company mentioned the decision of the New Zealand government to allow flexible use of high frequencies in the 24-30 Ghz band.

“This suggestion for flexible use of spectrum is based upon the latest changes in technology and standards which have allowed the creation of integrated and converged networks. We reiterate the 3GPP specifications in its Release-17 have already enabled the convergence of satellite and terrestrial network,” Jio Satellite said.

Jio has already submitted its comments in response to Trai’s consultation paper on “Assignment of Spectrum for Space based communications Services”. The consultation paper for comments closed on June 1. It has been suggesting that the allocation of spectrum for satellite services through auction only, while satellite services companies have unanimously demanded allocation of radio frequencies through administrative methodology.

Satellite companies have argued that they use spectrum on a shared basis based on orbital positions. Jio however, has backed its argument with the opinion of two retired judges of the Supreme Court (SC) who had suggested that auction was the only mode for allocation of spectrum meant for commercial purpose. Jio had sought opinion of the judges based on a SC judgement in the 2G spectrum case.

Reiterating the example of New Zealand, it requested TRAI to recommend flexible assignment of spectrum, especially in Ku (12 GHz to 18 GHz) and Ka (26.5 GHz to 40 GHz) bands.

As per present practice, countries earmark spectrum frequencies for a particular set of services based on decisions taken by UN body International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Some sets of spectrum are earmarked for use of a particular set of services and some are for mixed use. Satellite companies have demanded that the frequency range between 27.5-31 Ghz be allocated exclusively for satellite communication services.

“Spectrum is a finite and scarce resource, and is irreplaceable for the provision of wireless broadband connectiity which is the core pillar of Digital India. Therefore, the Authority (TRAI) should ensure the optimum and evolving technology centric assignment of spectrum,” Jio Satellite added in the letter.

