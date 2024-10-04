JioCinema has roped in YouTube senior executive Ishan Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer and will be taking chare of overall monetisation. The streaming major said that this appointment reflects JioCinema’s “commitment to accelerate its transformation into a tech-enabled company”, delivering cutting-edge, seamless digital experiences to its rapidly expanding user base.

In this role, he is responsible for Revenues from Sports, and SMB revenue growth across sports and entertainment, it added. “Ishan will play a key role in JioCinema’s leadership team and will closely work with Kiran Mani,” the statement added.

Chatterjee is joining JioCinema from YouTube India where he served as Managing Director and played a pivotal role in shaping the platform’s strategy and growth in the country. With over two decades of experience, including 13 years at Google besides stints at McKinsey and Hindustan Unilever. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

